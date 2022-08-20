Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 9,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 535,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
