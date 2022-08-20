Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 9,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 535,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.