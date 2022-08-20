CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CDK Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.
CDK Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDK Global (CDK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.