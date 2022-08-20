CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDK Global

About CDK Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CDK Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

