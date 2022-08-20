Casper Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $175.49 million and $9.90 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778763 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,087,528,783 coins and its circulating supply is 5,717,169,921 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
