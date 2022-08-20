Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057351 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000196 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.