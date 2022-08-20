CargoX (CXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,359.00

CargoX (CXO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $32.64 million and $1,359.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

