Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.23. 2,907,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

