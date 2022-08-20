Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. United Rentals makes up 3.1% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $316.69. The company had a trading volume of 676,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,943. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

