Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.75. 1,316,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,026. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,378.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $492.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.