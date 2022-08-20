Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

