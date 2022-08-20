Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.