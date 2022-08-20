Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.