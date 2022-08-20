Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $324.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.