Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $13.63

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.