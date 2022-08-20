Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
