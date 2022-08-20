Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

