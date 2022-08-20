BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million

BOLT (BOLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $114,811.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.