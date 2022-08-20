BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Shares Down 2.1%

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.29). Approximately 56,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.41).

BMO Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 462.62. The firm has a market cap of £323.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

BMO Private Equity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 6.05 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.