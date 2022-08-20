Blue Protocol (BLUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $302,798.51 and $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

