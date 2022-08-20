BLink (BLINK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

BLink (BLINK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. BLink has a total market cap of $357,555.40 and approximately $38.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

