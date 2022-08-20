BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $713.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.38.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.