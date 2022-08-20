BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $31.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.85. 774,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $646.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.38. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

