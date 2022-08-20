BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

