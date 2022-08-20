BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $565,121.00

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $565,121.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00104727 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032993 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00019824 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00250222 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00031992 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.