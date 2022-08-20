Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Bitfarms has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.36.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $8,097,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 772,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.