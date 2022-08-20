BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

