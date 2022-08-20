BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

