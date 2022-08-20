BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 119,668 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Intel by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 325,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 95,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

