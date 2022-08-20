BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,379 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,080,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

