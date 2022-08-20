BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,521.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.84 billion and a PE ratio of 947.22. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

