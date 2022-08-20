Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €47.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €44.73 ($45.64) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

