Benchmark Lowers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $12.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IONQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

IONQ opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83. IonQ has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $44,369,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

