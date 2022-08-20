Bean Cash (BITB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,462.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $604,698.68 and $1,462.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,906,347,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.