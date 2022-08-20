Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of BEPTF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

About Beach Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.