Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of BEPTF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
About Beach Energy
