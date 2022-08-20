Barclays Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $56.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DINO. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.