Bankroll Vault One Day Volume Reaches $15,871.00 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $337,352.28 and approximately $15,871.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

