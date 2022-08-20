Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BNS opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

