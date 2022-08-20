Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

