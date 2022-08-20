Baby Saitama Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $464,289.22 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a total market cap of $464,289.22 and $9,251.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Baby Saitama Inu
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
