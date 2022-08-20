Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

