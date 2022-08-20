AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CS opened at €24.26 ($24.76) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($28.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.25.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

