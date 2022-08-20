AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $420,100,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,332.09 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,055.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

