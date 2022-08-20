Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

