Aurizon Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st.
Aurizon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Aurizon Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.