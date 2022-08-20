Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $249.64 million and $11.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

