ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.