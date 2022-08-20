Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,216 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.52. 2,082,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

