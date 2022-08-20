Associated Banc Corp Has $16.06 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.71. 5,542,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

