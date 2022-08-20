Associated Banc Corp Has $14.21 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.74. The stock had a trading volume of 446,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

