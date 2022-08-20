Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,719. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

