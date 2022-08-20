Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. The company had a trading volume of 597,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

