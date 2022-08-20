Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,178 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

TFC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 3,910,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

