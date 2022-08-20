Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

